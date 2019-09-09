Sundargarh: 19-yr-old girl dies after jumping off moving train, sister injured

Sundargarh: A-19-year-old girl was killed and her younger sister critically injured after jumping from South Bihar Express at Hemgiri Station in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bideshini Mahanandia and the injured sister is Subasini Mahanandia of Chikili village in Bargarh district.

According to sources, the sister duo was returning to their uncle’s house and boarded the South Bihar Express train mistaking it for a passenger train.

As the train had no stoppage at Hemgiri Station, the sister duo tried to get down there by jumping from the moving train. In the process, the elder sister died while the younger one sustained severe injuries.

Locals immediately rushed them to Hemgiri hospital where Bidesini was declared dead while Subasini was shifted to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, Bideshini and Subasini were staying at their maternal uncle’s house in Kanika under Hemgiri block after the death of their parents.