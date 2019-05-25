Summer special trains between Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar announced

Bhubaneswar: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced ‘Summer Special’ trains between Secunderabad in Telangana and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

According to SCR notification, Train No 02784 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Bi-Weekly Special train will depart from Secunderabad Junction in Telangana state at 12.30am (Wednesday, Saturday) on May 29, June 1,5,8,12,15,19,22,26 and 29 and arrive at Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 9.30am the next day.

In its outward journey, train No 02783 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special will depart from Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 6 pm (Thursday, Sunday) on May 30, June 2,6,9,13,16, 20,23, 27 and 30 and arrive at Secunderabad Jn. at 2 pm the next day, the SCR release said.

The Bi-weekly special trains will consist of two AC-II Tier, six AC-III Tier and 10 Sleeper class coaches.

The train will have stoppages at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Berhampur and Khurda Road Jn. stations in both directions.