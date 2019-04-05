Sumitra Mahajan opts out of LS polls , blames BJP for delaying tactics

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker and sitting MP from Indore Sumitra Mahajan on Friday announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

She was reported to be upset over the dilly dallying tactics of the BJP leadership regarding the announcement of naming her candidature for Indore segment.

The 75-year-old leader in an open letter said: “The Bharatiya Janata Party has not announced its candidate for Indore till date. Why there is a state of indecision?”

Mahajan said the BJP leadership is possibly hesitating to take the decision and added she had discussed with the senior leaders in the party in this regard and left the decision on them.

She said as there was uncertainty in their minds, therefore she announced not to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Mahajan also hoped that the BJP would soon field a candidate from Indore constituency for the general elections so that “it would be easier for everyone to work in the coming days”.

It is worthwhile to mention that the BJP has decided not to nominate veteran leaders of above 75 years of age.

In line with this decision, the party has not given tickets to several senior leaders who are over 80 years of age including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, BC Khanduri, Kariya Munda, Kalraj Mishra, among others.