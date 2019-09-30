Sumit Nagal Bags ATP Buenos Aires Challenger Title

Buenos Aires: India’s Sumit Nagal became the first person from the country to win the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday.

Nagal beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2.

Sumit Nagal dominated the summit clash from the outset not allowing his Argentine opponent to impose any real threat. It took 161st ranked Nagal an hour and 37 minutes to get past Bagnis, who is ranked 166th in the world.

Nagal earned his second ATP Challenger title and became the first Asian to clinch the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

Nagal’s triumph in the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger will also help him rise in the rankings.

Nagal will enter the top 135 of the ATP rankings when the new list is released on Monday.

This is Nagal’s second Challenger title and the first on clay and outside India. Nagal’s first Challenger title came in 2017 in Bengaluru.