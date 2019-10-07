Sumit Nagal achieves career-best 129 ATP ranking

New Delhi: India’s new tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, has moved up by six places to the 129 place in the latest men’s singles rankings.

Nagal has reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas. The talented youngster from Haryana was in the limelight after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open.

The 22-year-old had achieved his career-best ranking of 135 after clinching the men’s singles title at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event.

The Haryana lad had grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut in August and produced a spirited fight against Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open.