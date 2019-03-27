Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India registers comfortable victory against Canada

pragativadinewsservice
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Ipoh (Malaysia): Indian Hockey team on Wednesday registered a comfortable victory against Canada at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh of Malaysia.

The Indians won the match with 7-3 on the board.

While Mandeep Singh scored a hat-trick, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas helped with the penalty corners. Vivek Sagar and Nilakanta Sharma also got their names on the scoresheet.

The goals lead to the three vital points for India as they strengthened their chances of making it to Saturday’s final.

The Indian team dominated the match from the beginning and maintained the lead till the end which helped them win the game comfortably.

Mandeep Singh also became the ‘Man of the match’.

