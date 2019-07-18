Sudhir Chandra to deliver keynote address at 3-day Kalinga Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar: The sixth Odisha Tourism Kalinga Literary Festival, the largest summer festival of India, will be launched on July 19 here in the Smart City.

Sudhir Chandra, Pavan Varma, Yashwant Sinha will join the inaugural session. Sudhir Chandra will deliver the Key Note Address. Sudhir Chandra, Pavan Varma, Yashwant Sinha, Raj Sekhar Bundru, will dwell upon the central theme of the 6th KLF that is to explore and focus on of “Gandhi’s Idea of India: Truth, Non-Violence, Harmony”.

Pavan K. Verma, Rajendra Kishore Panda, Paro Anand will receive the prestigious Kalinga Literary Awards of 2019 for the world standard inspiring work in the literary and professional world. Young and dynamic writer Kedar Mishra to be conferred with Prestigious Kalinga Literary Youth Award of 2019.

The three-day festival will see more 250 writers, poets, lyricists, journalists and public intellectuals speaking on the idea of a just society and how literature reflect this through the ideas of equality, equity and humanity.

The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between Literature, Gandhian Ideology, truth, harmony and non-violence. The key sessions will be on topics such cultural nationalism, Gandhigiri, Generation Y, Odisha, Media, Market, Children, Women, Transgender, Kamasutra, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics, Discrimination, Revolutions, Peacebuilding, Conflict Resolution and Harmony.

The Kalinga Art Festival will attract more than 60 artists from many states of India. There are dedicated sessions on understanding and appreciating art. The artists and expert art critics will be discussing the important concerns in their profession, the connection between art and literature and moreover, prepare a roadmap for future engagement.

Gandhian leader Bhabani Charan Patnaik, Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Gokul Patnaik, Yashwant Sinha, Pavan K. Varma to join the festival at the KIIT Convention Centre.

KLF Founder and Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida believe that KLF 2019 is unique in many ways as it bridges the gap between the local, national and global literary dialogues.

The Odisha Tourism KLF has made unique arrangements to promote Bhubaneswar and the Golden Triangle among the delegates and speakers. Delegates will get rented cycles to roam around the city. Participation in Heritage Walk has been designed to explore the temple city and the natural surroundings of the old Bhubaneswar. Odisha Tourism KLF this year introduced a special festival for children, named as KLF- Littles.

The delegates and speakers of KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in Ekamra Heritage Walk and participate in plantation and seed ball making. In order to expand the opportunity for the delegates, KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning.