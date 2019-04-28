Sudarshan’s sand art at Bhubaneswar airport with message to ‘Save Our Habitat’

Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art with a special message ‘Save Our Habitat’ at Bhubaneswar Airport on Sunday.

In order to create awareness among the citizens to save the habitat, Pattnaik created the sand art. The artist also posted a picture of his sand art on his Twitter account.

In ecology, a habitat is the type of natural environment in which a particular species of organism lives. It is characterised by both physical and biological features. A species’ habitat is those places where it can find food, shelter, protection, and mates for reproduction.

The factors affecting the distribution of living organisms are temperature, humidity, climate, soil type, and light intensity, should be protected.

The protection of habitats is a necessary step in the maintenance of biodiversity because if habitat destruction occurs, the animals and plants reliant on that habitat suffer. Many countries have enacted legislation to protect their wildlife.