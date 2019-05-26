Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicates sand art to PM Modi & his mother

Puri: Celebrating the landslide victory of BJP-head Narendra Modi, globally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicated a sand art to Modi and his mother.

In the mural, the artist depicts an image of Modi being blessed by his mother.

Sharing the image on his Twitter handle, Sudarsan wrote, “Mother’s blessings and love always inspire to serve. Mother India expects a lot from you.”

#SundayThoughts

Mother’s blessings and love always inspire to serve. Mother India expects a lot from you, @narendramodi Sir! Heartiest congratulations for a historic win! pic.twitter.com/6O0E1KSn4m — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 26, 2019



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, 98, thanked BJP party workers outside her residence in Raisin village near Gandhinagar. The governing BJP of Narendra Modi has swept back to victory with a resounding majority of well over 300 seats.