Sudarsan Pattnaik urges govt, health organisations to fight encephalitis

Puri: As Bihar is reeling under the tragedy of deaths of children due to encephalitis, globally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated a sculpture to the victims who fell prey to the deadly disease.

The artist posted a picture of the installation on his Twitter handle and urged the Government and health organisation to take more steps to “Save Children” from “Japanese Encephalitis”.

My humble request to Government and health organisation to take more steps to #SaveChildren from #JapaneseEncephalitis pic.twitter.com/a48NcPj3Id — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 19, 2019



According to media reports, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur has claimed the lives of 112 children so far. While 93 died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, 19 deaths reported from Kejriwal Hospital.

Guidelines issued by Bihar’s health department state that children should avoid eating unripe litchi, and should eat a full-fledged dinner.

Although deaths due to AES is hogging the national headlines in recent days, cases of the disease have been reported throughout the year from Siwan, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Barauni and Gaya districts.

Taking the pre-emptive measures, the Jharkhand government has asked doctors to pull up their socks to tackle the situation in case of an AES outbreak in the state.

Similarly, the Odisha government yesterday asked officials for sample test of litchi fruit being sold in different markets in the state after Health experts suspected that the deaths of children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were linked to toxins present in the popular fruit.