Sudarsan Pattnaik to participate in US Sand Sculpting Championship

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will represent India at the International Sand Sculpting Championship 2019 to be held in Boston city in the US.

The Championship will be held between July 21 and 28. As many as 15 sand artists will participate in the championship from around the world.

The Padma Shri awardee confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards for the country. He is also a Guinness Book of World record holder in 2017.