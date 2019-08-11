Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art with message ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’

Puri: Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created another magnificent sand sculpture at Puri beach on Sunday.

Pattnaik created the sand art with a beautiful message ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. The artist also shared the sand art on his Twitter handle.

<>

</>

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister on October 31, 2015, on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Through this innovative measure, the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states and UTs will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between the states, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.

The Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme, aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different States and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them.

As per the programme, each year, every State/UT would be paired with another State/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people. It is envisaged through this exchange, that the knowledge of the language, culture, traditions and practices of different states will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between one another, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.