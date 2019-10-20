Sudarsan Patnaik Sculpts Marvelous Sand Art On “Save Tiger”

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to spread awareness on conservation of tigers and wildlife among the common mass, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a marvelous sculpture of a tiger at the Puri sea beach.

Pattnaik had created a lifelike sculpture of tiger with the caption “Save Us”. Besides, he also shared the image of the sand art on Twitter and wrote “#SaveTiger…….#SaveOurWildlife.”

Amid awareness drive, campaigns by the government to generate awareness on conservation of wildlife, the sand maestro’s unique effort has gained huge praise from different spheres.