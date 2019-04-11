Sudan dictator Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule ends as army takes over

Cairo: Sudan president Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule came to an end on Thursday as the country’s army seized the power and set up a transitional military council to rule the country for two years.

The Sudanese military has placed the long-serving president under arrest with a number of key allies and kept them in an undisclosed location.

Sudan’s Minister of Defense, Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place. He said the army has decided to oversee a two-year transitional period following which elections would be conducted to form the government in a democratic way.

According to sources, massive protests against Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989, have been underway for several months in the country.

On Thursday, the heads of Sudan’s four main security apparatuses arrived at president Omar al-Bashir’s residence to deliver the message that he must step down.

According to the sources, Bashir resigned himself to the reality, saying “with the blessings of God.”

As the news of stepping down of Bashir broke, protesters celebrated outside army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, embracing soldiers and climbing on top of armoured vehicles.

Earlier this month, North African country Algeria’s 82-year-old ruler Bouteflika had also stepped down from his post following public outrage.