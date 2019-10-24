Successful auction! Tata Steel subsidiary gets chome mine held by Misrilall Mines

Bhubaneswar: TS Alloys, a Tata Steel subsidiary, is the highest bidder for the Saruabil chrome deposit in Odisha, currently held by Misrilall Mine Ltd.

The development was recorded with a bid of 88.5 per cent of the sale value of the mineral late on Wednesday night.

Reports also suggested that it also won the much smaller Kamarda deposit held by BC Mohanty and Sons with a bid of 96.8 per cent.

The current leases along with Tata Steel’s own Sukinda chrome minescome to an end on March 31, 2020 .

This is the first of the working mines lapsing in 2020 to be successfully auctioned by Naveen Patnaik’s government which has more than 20 iron ore mines similarly lapsing in March in the pipeline.

Tata Steel has a long history and strong social capital in the chrome valley of Sukinda, which is home to 97 per cent of India’s chrome reserves.