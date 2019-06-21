Subrato Bagchi appointed Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appointed Subrato Bagchi as the chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.

Bagchi, the co-founder of Mindtree and a well-known IT entrepreneur, had resigned as the Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in March this year to return to Bengaluru to ‘save’ Mindtree.

Similarly, Aditya Mohapatra joint secretary to the Electronics and IT department has been posted as joint secretary to the Chief Minister in addition to his own duties.

Moreover, eminent educationist Bijoy Sahoo has been appointed as Advisor of Odisha Adarsa Vidyalaya Sangathan. He will enjoy the rank and status of minister of state.