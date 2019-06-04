Submit poll manifesto implementation report on 7th of every month, Naveen to Ministers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed his ministers to submit reports on the implementation of manifesto promises before 7th of every month.

The ministers have been asked to mention in the report about the steps they have taken for implementation of the manifesto promises as the priority of the government. The ministers are supposed to submit the first report on July 7.

Notably, during the first meeting of the council of ministers on May 29 after the formation of the new government the poll Manifesto had been approved as the priority of the government.

Addressing the council of ministers, Patnaik had said, 365 days from now, on May 29, 2010, we present before the people our achievements vis-a-vis promises. I want the council of ministers to put their best efforts for successful implementation of the promises.

On the occasion, the CM emphasized on the 3Ts of governance–Teamwork, Transparency and Technology leading to Transformation. He added a new dimension to this –Time. Time is of critical essence, Patnaik stressed.