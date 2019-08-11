Submit damage assessment report, SRC asks collectors of nine dists

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has asked the collectors of nine districts in Odisha to submit assessment report of damage caused by the recent flood and heavy rain.

In a letter issued on Saturday, Sethi asked the collectors of Bolangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malakangiri, Nabarangur, Rayagada and Sambalpur to submit the detailed report by August 17.

In the letter, the SRC sought the report of damage to public properties so that the assistance as per norms under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) can be paid to the affected people.

“Due to heavy precipitation during last week of July/ 1st week of August 2019, districts like Bolangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur have experienced flooding and inundation. The assessment of damage to public properties and immediate repair thereof has to be taken up on priority,” the SRC said in the letter.

Sethi also directed Agriculture, Health, School and Mass Education, and Women and Child Development departments to submit assessment reports on damage to public properties.