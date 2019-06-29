Subhalaxmi Mahila Kalyan Panthi felicitates HSC meritorious students

Bhubaneswar: Subhalaxmi Mahila Kalyan Panthi on Saturday felicitated 33 meritorious students, belonging to the families of Subhalaxmi Cooperative members, for their success in HSC examination 2019.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) of Jharsuguda, Suprava Seth graced the occasion and presented the students with a token of appreciation and a one-time cash grant. A total of Rs 78,000 were distributed in the form of cash grants to 33 meritorious students.

Jyotirmayee Udgata, senior scientist and head- Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Jharsuguda, Pushpanajli Seth- President, Subhalaxmi Co-operative and Sundar Raj- Head CSR, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Jharsuguda DSWO Suprava Seth said, “The efforts made by Subhalaxmi Mahila Kalyan Pathi is truly commendable. This recognition would act as a catalyst for the students to perform even better in the future and will provide inspiration to the next crop of students”.

“We must acknowledge the efforts of the parents and the teachers who helped the students in writing their success stories,” said Sundar Raj, Head CSR- Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda.

Over the last 10 years, Subhalaxmi Cooperative, promoted by Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, has been working towards ‘Sustainable Livelihood & Women Empowerment’. Currently, Vedanta supports the cooperative in providing training to the budding entrepreneurs, their capacity building and entrepreneurial development.

Under its special welfare fund Mahila Kalyan Panthi, created with contributions from all members, it helps support the members during critical phases in their lives, like pregnancy, matriculation of children, death of the member or the spouse and so on.

In 2013, Subhalaxmi added a one-time scholarship program for the children of cooperative members under which the students scoring A1, A2, B1 & B2 grades in HSC examination are provisioned to receive the cash grant. Till date, 5.25 lakh rupees have been distributed to 215 such students.