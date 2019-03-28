Subash Chouhan Appointed BJD’s State General Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Subash Chouhan, who recently joined the Biju Janata Dal, was on Thursday appointed party’s State General Secretary by BJD supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik.

Besides, Chouhan also has been appointed as the co-observer of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

This was informed by BJD State Secretary Bijay Nayak in a press note this evening.

On Wednesday, the senior leader and former national convenor of the Bajrang Dal, Subhash Chauhan, joined the ruling BJD after being denied the Bargarh Lok Sabha ticket by BJP.

The long-time RSS convenor from Western Odisha, Subash Chouhan was hoping to contest for the Lok Sabha where he had polled 3.72 lakh votes in 2014 – the highest for a BJP candidate. He’d lost that year but was confident of winning this time.

Also Read: Ex-Bargarh MP candidate Subash Chauhan quits BJP