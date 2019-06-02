Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A) Day 7 Results

Hisar (Haryana): On Day 7 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division), Hockey Odisha and Hockey Haryana registered impressive wins.

Hockey Odisha beat Hockey Punjab 6-1 thanks to a three-goal effort from Captain MamataKindo and two goals from Sumi Mundari. Mamata led Odisha’s charge scoring the first goal via PC in the ninth minute. A minute before the first quarter ended, Ashima Rout doubled Hockey Odisha’s lead. Second quarter Hockey Odisha saw a goal coming just two minutes before the end as Captain Mamata got in action to score her second and team’s third. Gaganpreet Kaur pulled one back for Hockey Punjab in 34th minute but Devi Kanta (43’) scored fourth for Hockey Odisha, giving them the three-goal cushion again. Two goals in last three minutes, one from MamataKindo (57’) and Sumi Mundari (58’) of the match took the game beyond Hockey Punjab’s reach.

In a hi​gh-scoring match, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Karnataka 12-0. Neelam scored four goals (5’, 33’, 39’, 58’) for the winners which was complemented by three goals from Deepika (6’, 27’, 46’). Every quarter had goals for Hockey Haryana but the 3rd quarter saw them scoring five including two from Neelam and one each from Dimple (32’), Bhateri (41’) and SnehaSabharwal (44’).

The Quarterfinal line-up is as follows: Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Gangpur-Odisha; Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy vs Hockey Odisha; Hockey Him vs Sports Authority of India; Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Chandigarh. The matches will be played on 4th June 2019.