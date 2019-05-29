Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A) Day 3 Results

Hisar (Haryana): On Day 3 of the 9th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women’s National Championship (A Division), Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Him, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Haryana all registered comfortable wins.

Hockey Jharkhand put up a stellar performance beating Hockey Coorg 25-0. Rajni Kerketta’s seven (6’, 10’, 26’, 28’, 34’, 38’, 58), Deepika Soreng’s five (11’, 12’, 22’, 24’, 25’) and Pramodni Lakra’s four goals (47’, 52’, 53’, 59’) highlighted Hockey Jharkhand’s dominating display where they managed to score 10 goals in the second quarter. Riding on two-goal efforts from Preeti (5’, 29’) and Suman (39’, 54’), Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 6-0.

Hockey Him handed Assam Hockey their second defeat in as many days beating them 4-0. Hockey Him opened up a three-goal lead in the first nine minutes of the game via Manisha (6’), Tannu (7’) and Sejal (9’). The scoreline remained as it is until last quarter when Hockey Him added one more to their name through Tamanna Yadav in the 46th minute as the game ended 4-0 in their favour.

Riding on three goals scored in the 3rd and 4th quarter Hockey Odisha beat Hockey Karnataka 3-0. None of the teams could find the back of the net in the first two quarters. Just three minutes into the third, Sumi Mundari scored Hockey Odisha’s first. The lead was doubled at the stroke of the 3rd quarter via Rasmi Kishan. Sumi Mundari scored her second and team’s third in the 55th minute as Hockey Odisha sealed the 3-0 win.

In a match where goals came thick and fast, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Bihar 22-0. The bulk of the scoring was done by Deepika who scored seven goals (8’, 14’, 30’, 31’, 33’, 47’, 50) and Monu (20’, 21, 24’, 37’, 47’) as Hockey Haryana didn’t give any respite to Hockey Bihar.

In matches played later in the evening on Tuesday, Hockey Bhopal beat Assam Hockey 2-0. A goal apiece from Poonam Pal (9’) and Shivani Kumar (19’) was enough for Hockey Bhopal to see through their opponents in the match. Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Bihar 5-0 riding on Captain Karmanpreet Kaur’s four goals (34’, 37’ 51’, 56’).