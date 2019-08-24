Students’ Union Election cancellation: Khallikote college students stage protest

Students' Union Election cancellation
Ganjam: Tension ran high at Khallikote college here on Saturday after students staged a dharna in front of the college gate protesting cancellation of Students’ Union Election.

According to sources, the students of the college locked the main gate of the college and staged a dharna in front of the college gate for not conducting students’ union election in the degree colleges and state universities across Odisha this year.

Student unrest was also reported from Sri Jagannath College at Naugaon of Jagatsinghpur district.

Notably, the State Higher Education Department has decided not to conduct students’ union election in the degree colleges and state universities across Odisha this year.

Instead of holding students’ union poll, the Higher Education department has decided for the nomination of students’ representatives to various bodies of universities/colleges.

