Students thrashed by hostel warden in city, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar: Questions are being raised over the safety of students in college hostels after a video purportedly showing the warden of a private engineering college here allegedly thrashing students went viral.

According to sources, one Biswaranjan Rana, believed to be the warden of Gandhi Institute of Technological Advancement (GITA), a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar was caught on camera thrashing two male students for scoring less marks in the exam.

Taking cognizance of the video, the principal of the college has suspended Rana and reported the matter to the police.

“I condemned the incident as physically assaulting students is against the law. I haven’t received any complaint from any of the students or parents. I came to know the matter after the video went viral,” said Principal of GITA Institute Sudhansu Moharana.

Meanwhile, people from different quarters had criticised the video and demanded stringent action against the accused hostel warden.