Students stage demo at Utkal University to reschedule Plus III 4th Semester exam

Bhubaneswar: A student’s outfit today staged a demonstration at Utkal University demanding to reschedule the fourth-semester examination of Plus-III courses.

The students also submitted a memorandum to the Examination Controller.

The students alleged that the fourth-semester examination is scheduled to be held on May 4 though only 35 per cent of the course has been covered in concerned colleges.

“Examination for the third semester ended on January 31 and most of the colleges were closed after the semester for plus two examinations and evaluation of answer sheets. As a result which, only 35 per cent course has been covered in most of the colleges under the University. So we demand the varsity authorities reschedule the exam and direct colleges to complete the course at the earliest possible,” said Binay Kumar Pradhan, an agitating student.

On the other hand, the Utkal University authorities said that they will soon convene a meeting to resolve the issue.

