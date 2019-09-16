Students protest at Panchayat College in Bargarh over faculty recruitment

Bargarh: Tension mounted in Panchayat College of Bargarh district on Monday as scores of students intensified their protest seeking recruitment of faculties among other demands.

The students staged a demonstration at the main gate of the campus. They pressed for filling up of vacant posts of lecturers and Rural University status to the college, among other demands.

“We are demanding regular faculties. As many as 60 posts of teaching and 63 non-teaching posts are lying vacant at the college. More than 3000 students including +2 and +3 are studying here. However, no action has been taken by the college authorities to fill up the posts so far. Besides, they are taking any step regarding the unhealthy environment of the college. We will intensify the agitation if our demands are not fulfilled at the earliest,” said a student leader.

Meanwhile, College Principal Kamalprabha Kapani and authorities held discussion with student leaders and assured to look into their demands. Police forces have been deployed outside the college to avoid any untoward incident.

