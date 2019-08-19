Students protest at Central University of Odisha over faculty recruitment

Koraput: Tension prevailed at the Central University of Odisha (CUO) here on Monday after students intensified their protest seeking recruitment of faculties among other demands.

According to sources, the filling of vacant posts of lecturers is the major demand of the students. A group of students staged a demonstration at the university’s main administrative office at Sunabeda.

“The agitation will be intensified if our demands are fulfilled at the earliest. Since last year we are demanding for regular faculty and the professors for the academic progress but no action has been taken by the varsity authorities so far. The examinations are round the corner and there are many irregularities of teaching is enriching day by day,” said a student leader.

Yesterday speaking to Pragativadi, Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar of CUO, Koraput, said, “We have already advertised for 14 professors, 25 associate professors, and 42 assistant professors posts recently in order to strengthen the quality of education at the varsity.”

Meanwhile, the University authorities held discussion with student leaders and assured to look into their demands.

Notably, Central University of Odisha was established in Koraput district under the Central Universities Act 2009, by an Act of Parliament (No. 3C of 2009) of India and came into existence in 2009. It is one of the 15 new Central Universities established by the Government of India during the UGC XI Plan period.