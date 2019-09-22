Students leave hostel over fear ghost, rescued from Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: As many as five students of a government-run school in Balasore district, who left their hostel over fear of ghost, have been rescued from Udala bus stand here on Sunday.

According to sources, the students of Banchhakalpa Sanskrit Vidyapitha in Balasore district were experiencing paranormal activities in their hostel for the past few days. Following this, the panic-stricken students left the hostel for their homes.

However, some locals rescued the students from Udala bus terminal and handed over their custody to police.