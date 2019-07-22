Students form human chain to celebrate Chandrayaan 2 launch

Bhubaneswar: Several students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur here stepped in to form a human chain to express their jubilations for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 today.

The students celebrated the historic moment and conveyed their gratitude to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the form of a human chain.

Country’s ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 has lifted off from its launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 2:43 pm today.

The giant heavy-lift rocket carrying India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was launched successfully after 20-hour countdown. The mission was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off a week ago.

The scientists at the ISRO control room closely watched the rocket as it gained speed and headed towards the outer atmosphere. According to media reports, this was propelled by the massive thrust from the powerful 640-tonne ‘Baahubali’ rocket.