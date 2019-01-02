Student suicides in Kota worries Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over suicide of students in Kota in Rajasthan.

Gandhi said the growing number of aspiring engineering and medical students committing suicides in Kota district of Rajasthan is a matter of grave concern.

He advised students not to panic and urged parents against putting pressure on their wards.

Gandhi said he wants to tell the students that no failure is permanent. Please do not give up, he said and added that all are proud of them.

Commenting on his facebook page Gandhi said hard work has never gone unrewarded. Success will surely come to you in some form or other, Gandhi said.

Kota is regarded as the coaching hub India. The district alone witnessed more than 15 students committing suicides in 2018.