Student suicides in Kota worries Rahul Gandhi

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Student suicides in Kota
10

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over suicide of students in Kota in Rajasthan.

Gandhi said the growing number of aspiring engineering and medical students committing suicides in Kota district of Rajasthan is a matter of grave concern.

He advised students not to panic and urged parents against putting pressure on their wards.

Related Posts

Cabinet approves merger of Vijaya, Dena and Bank of Baroda

Cong fabricating lies, says Manohar Parrikar

6,486 people displaced by steel plant in Odisha provided…

Gandhi said he wants to tell the students that no failure is permanent. Please do not give up, he said and added that all are proud of  them.

Commenting on his facebook page Gandhi said  hard work has never gone unrewarded. Success will surely come to you in some form or other, Gandhi said.

Kota is regarded as the coaching hub India. The district alone witnessed more than 15 students committing suicides in 2018.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.