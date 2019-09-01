Student injured after tree falls on her in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A girl student was critically injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on her near Tinimuhani area in Kendrapara district today.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the girl, identified as the daughter of one Sisir Pal of the same locality, was returning on her cycle from tuition classes. Reportedly, a eucalyptus tree was being cut down in the premise of the Urban Bank here. However, the tree suddenly fell on the girl leaving her with critical injuries.

Initially, the victim was rushed to Kendrapara DHH and was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.

The fire tenders personnel reached the spot and clear the broken tree in order to avoid further harm to the locals, sources said.