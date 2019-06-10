Student drowns in Bada Genguti river

Jajpur: A student drowned while taking bath in Bada Genguti river near Baisimouja bridge under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Sahu of Radhadeipur in Arakhpur panchayat.

According to sources, Chinmay along with his friend Shantanu Kumar Bal had gone to Bada Genguti river this morning to take bath. While bathing, they slipped into the deep and went missing.

The locals rush to the rescue of the two boys and managed to bring back Shantanu while Chinmay remained untraceable. Later, Chandikhol fire service personnel traced Chinmay and brought him to the hospital. However, he was declared dead by doctors.

Shantanu was undergoing treatment at the hospital.