Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana responsible for Delhi’s poor air quality

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has been declared “poor” for the first time in three months. However, it had remained “satisfactory” between July and September.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has said the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to worsen to “very poor” by the third week of October.

Certain neighbourhoods in Delhi, such as Anand Vihar and Wazirpur, have already recorded AQIs of over 300, placing them in the “very poor” category.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has been linked to poor air quality. This has also contributed to an increase in PM2.5 levels.