Street Dancer 3D to release on Jan 2020

Mumbai: Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D, will now release on January 24 next year, the makers informed on Monday.

Confirming the news, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his Twitter handle.

<>

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi… #StreetDancer 3D will now release on 24 Jan 2020… Directed by Remo D’Souza… Second schedule currently in progress in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/iSYyjD2imd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019



</>

Along with the release date, the makers have also dropped a new poster from the film.

In the poster, Varun Dhawan can be seen carrying the Indian flag with the look of sheer passion in his face. Dressed in an all-blue attire, he looks dapper as ever.

A 3D dance drama film produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series stars Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor.