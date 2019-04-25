Stray dogs feed on newborn dumped in Bolangir’s Pudapali

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Stray dogs feed on newborn
Representational Image
Bolangir: In a shocking incident, some stray dogs were found devouring a newborn baby near Mahimunda at Pudapali in Bolangir district on Thursday.

According to sources, some locals spotted a pack of stray dogs feeding on the corpse of the newborn dumped near Mahimunda this morning. They immediately recovered the mutilated body of the infant.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While a probe into the matter is underway, police suspect that someone might have dumped the newborn late last night.

