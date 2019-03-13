Stones hurled during marriage party procession over ‘vulgar dance’ in Deogarh

Deogarh: At least four persons were hurt following a stone-hurling incident during a marriage procession at Pattarpalli village under Deogarh municipality due to ‘vulgar dance’ by the groom’s relatives and friends.

According to sources, the marriage party from Sambalpur’s Talpal area was heading towards the village in a huge procession. Meanwhile, some relatives of the groom, under the ‘influence’ of alcohol, allegedly misbehaved with a woman of Pattarpalli village.

They also allegedly performed some obscene dance steps indicating the women, which came to the notice of other villagers.

Following this, a face-off erupted between the residents of the village and the groom’s relatives. Soon the village road turned into a virtual battleground when both the parties started hurling stones at each other.

Four persons from both groups sustained critical injuries in the violent clash, sources added.

On being informed, the local police reached the scene and picked up as many as 150 members of both parties into preventive custody.