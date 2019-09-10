Stolen truck recovered in Deogarh, three held

Deogarh: Three persons were arrested in connection with stealing a truck from Rambhadevi petrol pump in Bahadaposhi area under Barkot police limits in Deogarh district today.

The accused persons have been identified as Manas Ranjan Dhal (34), Ashok Pradhan (40) and Pintu Pradhan (28).

The arrests were made following the complaint of the truck owner, Prashanna Sahoo of Keonjhar district. In the FIR, Sahoo stated that on September 3 late night some miscreants stole his truck (OD09-AL-0795) from Rambhadevi petrol pump in this district.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered. During the investigation, the police nabbed three accused and recovered the stolen truck from Biramitrapur near Jharkhand-Odisha border in Sudargarh district.

“A case has been registered against the trio. They have been sent to judicial custody after a local court rejected their bail pleas. Further investigation is on to identify involvement of the other persons if any,” said Barkot IIC Chittaranjan Behera.