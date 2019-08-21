Stolen SUV meets with accident in Sambalpur; one killed, 3 flee

Sambalpur: One person was killed and three others managed to flee after a stolen SUV they were driving in a high speed overturned near Babejor bridge under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district today. The identity of the deceased was not ascertained immediately.

According to police, a complaint was registered against a stolen SUV (OD-02-AM-5045) in Ainthapali police station in the city. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the miscreants in the area, police conducted a raid to nab the gang.

While police were on the pursuit, driver of the SUV lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle skidded off the road and fell off from Babejor bridge here. The accident took place this morning while Jamankira police were patrolling in the city.

While one of the gang members fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, three others managed to flee from the spot. Later, police seized the body and sent it for postmortem while registering a case of unnatural death into the incident.

On the other hand, police are also trying to apprehend the three absconding members of the gang who managed to escape from the spot soon after the accident.