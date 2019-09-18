STF nabs woman drug peddler from Bhubaneswar slum

Bhubaneswar: Continuing crackdown on narcotic offenders, the Special Task Force (STF) of the State Crime Branch today arrested a woman drug peddler from Bhubaneswar.

The accused woman has been identified as Mina alias Hainara Khatoon (37), of East Medinapur in West Bengal. She is presently staying at Haladipadia slum under Laxmisagar PS limits in Bhubaneswar.

The woman drug peddler was apprehended following inputs provided by the kingpin of drug trade S.K Raja, who was arrested by STF on Sunday. Both Khatoon and Raja were wanted in the same case registered under various Sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Police are interrogating Khatoon to identify others involved in the drug smuggling racket. After interrogation, she will be forwarded to court, an official said.