STF nabs two persons for illegal mining in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the State Crime Branch has arrested two persons for indulging in illegal mining activities in Khurda area.

The arrested were identified as Prafulla Kumar Nayak of Narayan Nagar and Abanikanta Samantaray of Kumarabasta area of the district, informed STF SP Rahul PR.

The accused were operating illegal mining quarries at several places in Tapang area at the behest of local mining mafia without any work order. Among the arrested duo, criminal cases are pending against accused Prafulla, the STF said.

The accused duo has been forwarded to the court today, the police added.

