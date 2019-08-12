STF nabs man for illegal quarrying in Khurda

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
STF nabs man
9

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man for allegedly indulging in illegal mining activities on land belonging to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Das (39) of Pallahat village in Khurda.

Related Posts

Youth nabbed from Bhubaneswar for swindling cash, valuables…

Tigress ‘Priyanka’ dies at Nandankanan

Woman Bol Bam devotee drowns in Kuakhai river

According to sources, the accused had been operating illegal mining quarry on the Srimandir land without any work order. The STF team arrested him from Mangalapur police limits in Jajpur district.

A case (7/2019) has been registered and the accused was forwarded to a court today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime, the STF said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.