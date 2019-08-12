STF nabs man for illegal quarrying in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man for allegedly indulging in illegal mining activities on land belonging to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Das (39) of Pallahat village in Khurda.

According to sources, the accused had been operating illegal mining quarry on the Srimandir land without any work order. The STF team arrested him from Mangalapur police limits in Jajpur district.

A case (7/2019) has been registered and the accused was forwarded to a court today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime, the STF said.