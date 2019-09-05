STF nabs man for illegal mining in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly indulging in illegal mining activities on land belonging to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration.

The accused has been identified as Kailash Chandra Parija of Bomikhal area in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

According to sources, the accused had been operating illegal mining quarry on the Srimandir land with other persons using explosive substances. They were involved in illegal quarrying in Dangarpada area under Begunia tehsil in Khurda district.

Under IPC Sections 25,27 and Explosive Substance Act, the accused has been arrested from Jaleswar in Balasore district.

A case (07/19) has been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 27 of IPC and Explosive Substance Act and he was forwarded to a court. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime, the STF said.