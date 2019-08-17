STF nabs kingpin of illegal mining from West Bengal

Crime
kingpin of illegal mining
Khurda: The special task force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has arrested Kailash Chandra Parija, the kingpin of illegal mining in Khurda.

The STF nabbed the accused from Kolkata in West Bengal yesterday. He was subsequently produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate court, Alipore, Kolkata.

As the accused is 71 years old, the court imposed strict condition on the accused on health ground and instructed him to appear before SDJM Khurda on August 22.

However, the accused could not produce solvent bailor and was shifted to Alipore Central Jail.

