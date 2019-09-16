STF nabs kingpin of drug smuggling racket from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested the kingpin of a drug smuggling racket from Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

The accused person has been identified as Sk Raja (29), a native of Arada Bazar under Sahadebkhunta police limits in Balasore district. One 7.65 mm bored pistol loaded with live ammunition, cash of Rs One Lakh, six mobile phones, some ATM cards, and other incriminating material were seized from him, the police said.

According to the STF, Raja is the kingpin of drugs trading racket in Odisha. He was wanted by the STF in multiple cases under U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act and 25/27 Arms Act.

Sk Azbahar, Sk Azad, Ramakanta Sahu are associates of Raja and they are in judicial custody. They were arrested with 130 grams of brown sugar, a country-made pistol and a car, an STF official said.

“Raja’s inter-state narcotic business has been established and it is suspected that he has also cross country connections. He is also involved in similar type of cases in Balasore District including firing and drug trading. He was supplying contraband to Khurda. Chhota, Sanju, Paku etc were his customers. He was actively operating in West Bengal, Goa, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Nepal. However, his Bangladesh link is to be verified,” the police said.

Raja was produced in the Special Court, Bhubaneswar today. Reportedly, the STF has appealed to the court for seven-day remand of the accused, for further interrogation.