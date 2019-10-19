STF nabs junior clerk for operating illegal mining in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying crackdown on the illegal mining quarries, the Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch today arrested a government employee for his involvement in illegal mining on the land of Srimandir in Khurda district.

The accused has been identified as Jayadev Sahoo, who is currently posted as the junior clerk in the office of the District Planning Board at Khurda.

According to reports, the accused had been operating illegal mining quarry on the Srimandir land without any work order.

“Sahoo had entered into a conspiracy with certain criminals to illegally conduct quarry operations from

the land of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri situated at Khurda,” the STF said.

A case (7/19) has been registered against Sahoo and the accused forwarded to a court today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime, the STF added.