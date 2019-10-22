STF nabs home guard for link with illegal mining operation in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch has arrested a Home Guard for his alleged links with criminals during illegal mining operations on the SJTA land in Khurda.

The accused person has been identified as Chittaranjan Badajena (38), currently working as a Home Guard in Khurda police station.

According to reports, the accused was found to be involved with criminals operating illegal mining quarry on the Srimandir land without any work order. The STF team arrested him from Khurda district today.

“A case has been registered against Badajena and forwarded to the court today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the crime,” said a police official.

Several gangs are operating stone crushers in Khurda area without paying any royalty to the government and thereby causing serious financial loss to the state exchequer.