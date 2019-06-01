STF foils dacoity bid, nabs four criminals

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Commissionerate Police has arrested four criminals who were planning a major dacoity in Khurda area.

The arrested accused were identified as Dushasan Behera alias Sana, Hemant Nayak, Nihar Ranjan Samantray alias Jagan and Md. Basir alias Lipu.

One 9 MM pistol loaded with 5 rounds of ammunitions, one sword and one motorcycle bearing Regd. No. OD 02 AZ 8681 were seized from the possession of accused persons.

According to sources, the STF received intelligence input that dreaded criminals with their associates were planning to commit a dacoity of cash in transit in Khurda area on Friday.

Acting on the tip-off, a team of STF conducted a raid on National Highway 16 at around 11.00 am and apprehended the four accused while five members of the gang managed to escape.

It is ascertained during investigation that they were preparing for executing a dacoity of cash worth Rs 10 Lakhs in transit by SHG group in Khurda Town.

The arrested criminals could produce any valid license or authority in support of such possession of illegal fire arms. In this connection, a case has been registered.

The arrested accused were forwarded to the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Khurda today. Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons, the STF said.