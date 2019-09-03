Steve Smith replaces Virat Kohli as No.1 Test batsman

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped to No 2 as Australia’s Steve Smith is back at No.1 in the ICC Test Player Rankings after the second Test against the West Indies, which ended on Monday.

Kohli’s scores of 76 and zero in Kingston were not enough for him to hold on to the top ranking, which he had attained in August 2018 during India’s tour of England, when he scored 593 runs in five Tests and was named player of the series jointly with England all-rounder Sam Curran.

Kohli is now one point behind Smith at 903 rating points, with the former Australia captain having the opportunity to consolidate his position in the remaining two matches of the ongoing Ashes series and move towards his career-best of 947 rating points, the second-best ever after Don Bradman’s 961.

Smith finds himself in the top position for the first time in June 2015. He has been at the top for 141 Tests, the third most in history after Gary Sobers and Viv Richards.

Steve Smith was banned for a year over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 but he made a sensational return with twin hundreds in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. He followed that up with a classy 92 at Lord’s before being ruled out after a blow on the neck. Steve Smith did not play the 3rd Test which England won in thrilling fashion after a heroic century by Ben Stokes.

Kohli’s side is top of the ICC Test Championship with two wins in as many games, and the captain himself overtook MS Dhoni to be India’s most successful Test skipper. He will get the chance to reclaim the top spot when India take on South Africa in a 3-Test series at home.