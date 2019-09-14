Steve Smith breaks Inzamam-ul-Haq’s world record in Ashes

New Delhi: Australia batsman Steve Smith booked his name in the record on the 2nd day of the fifth Ashes Test as he crossed the 50-run mark for the sixth time in the series at the Oval.

He surpassed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record of scoring most 50+ scores against a single team in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman had already scored two tons, two fifties and a double hundred in the series.

Smith, the world’s top-ranked batsman in Test cricket, scored his 10th half-century against England before eventually finishing with 80.

While the former Pakistan captain had scored nine 50+ scores against England, Smith became the first player to do so 10 consecutive times. The supremely in-form Smith’s 10th fifty against England is one more than Inzamam’s nine, also against England.

Smith has been in historic form this Ashes series and piled up a staggering 751 runs at a stupendous average of 125 runs per innings. His incredible performances during Ashes 2019 have led some to call him the second coming of the great Sir Donald Bradman.

Most consecutive 50+ scores vs a single team in Tests