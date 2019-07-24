Steadfast policy of Central govt has reduced Naxal violence:Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that Naxal violence has  been reduced by 43 percent in the last five years.

He was replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha in this regard. Reddy credited the steadfast policy of the government for such a feat.

The minister said Left Wing Extremism(LWE)-related violence was reported in only 60 districts in 2018.

The minister said the National Policy and Action Plan, approved in 2015 to address LWE, envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

Reddy also said the government has approved a special grant for most LWE-affected districts with an annual outlay of Rs 1,000 crore for building public infrastructure and services.

